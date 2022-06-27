Britain may not be available as back-up gas source if Russia closes the taps

Ireland may have to brace itself for gas shortages by the autumn as Russia starts turning the screws on Europe by limiting supplies, according to David Horgan, chairman of Irish-based oil and gas explorer Clontarf Energy.

But Britain may not be available as a reliable back-up fuel source, as it is likely to prioritise domestic customers in an energy crunch, he said.

“Ireland has been plunged into the likelihood of shortfalls,” Mr Horgan told the Irish Independent. “We got away with it in 2006, 2009 and 2014 because the Scots continued to pump gas under contract to Ireland because we paid a margin of 4pc extra.”

Ireland imports more than half of its natural gas from the UK, via a pipeline from Scotland, but that is expected to rise to over 80pc by the mid-2020s, when the Corrib gas field in Mayo is depleted.

“When I spoke to one of the Scottish energy guys previously, he said it’s not worth the hassle cutting the supply to Ireland due to the contracts, but it’s relatively easy to default on a large power station in Newcastle and let them go back to coal,” Mr Horgan said.

“However, I wouldn’t count on Brexit Britain now cutting its own customers off to ­supply Ireland.”

Several European countries are putting plans in place to manage gas supply and even ration power in case Russian gas flows stop after supplies via Gazprom’s Nord Stream-1 pipeline was slashed by 80pc.

Germany went to “energy crisis alert” last week, the second in a three-step alarm system introduced in 2017. This means Berlin is preparing for a possible gas crisis this winter. Sweden and Denmark, which rely less on Russia for natural gas, also activated the first step of their three-stage emergency gas supply plans.

Gazprom has already cut off Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland after they refused to pay for natural gas in roubles, as demanded by the Kremlin.

Dutch front-month gas futures, the European benchmark, has jumped by 60pc over the last two weeks as ­Russia has slashed supplies.

Notwithstanding the surge in wholesale prices, Mr Horgan said it is wrong to say that Ireland is not exposed to Russia cutting off the European gas market, even if Gazprom does not directly supply gas to Ireland.

“What happens is you simply go into the market and buy it off the grid,” he said.

“To say that we are not dependent on Russia just shows the breathtaking ignorance of how markets work but it gets repeated again and again by our politicians.”

Europe’s underground gas reserves, which are typically built up in the summer months, have dropped due to Russia cutting supplies. If Gazprom stops Nord Stream-1 completely, Wood Mackenzie consultants warned that Europe will not be able to reach the level of gas reserves set by the EU by the start of the heating season. If that happens, Europe’s fuel reserves will be exhausted by January.

“We should be building stocks but last time I looked stocks were very low – about 27pc off the maximum in Europe,” Mr Horgan said. “Ireland has no storage. We retired Kinsale for storage and Britain retired Rough (a natural-gas storage facility in the North Sea) which is terrible for our energy security.”