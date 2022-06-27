| 11.4°C Dublin

Britain may not be available as back-up gas source if Russia closes the taps

UK likely to prioritise UK customers in event of energy crunch, Irish industry figure says

Several European countries are implementing plans to manage gas supplies in case Russian gas flows stop. Photo: Stock image Expand
David Horgan Expand

Jason Corcoran

Ireland may have to brace itself for gas shortages by the autumn as Russia starts turning the screws on Europe by limiting supplies, according to David Horgan, chairman of Irish-based oil and gas explorer Clontarf Energy.

But Britain may not be available as a reliable back-up fuel source, as it is likely to prioritise domestic customers in an energy crunch, he said.

