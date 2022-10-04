Brazilian asset prices soar amid tightening electoral run off that could see right-winger Jair Bolsanaro hold on to presidency

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president speaks to members of the media after casting a ballot at a polling station. Photograph: Pedro Prado/Bloomberg

Brazilian assets jumped after President Jair Bolsonaro secured his way to a runoff election against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

I nvestors cheered on the incumbent’s better-than-expected showing and bet his leftist challenger will be forced to moderate his stances in the second stretch of the race.

Lula, as he is universally known, took 48pc to Mr Bolsonaro’s 43pc, Brazil’s electoral court said, with almost all votes counted.

That tally left Lula without the simple majority needed for an outright victory, as some opinion polls had suggested, and set the two up for a bruising face off in what has already been a divisive election campaign.

Mr Bolsonaro’s stronger-than-expected showing gave a boost to Brazilian assets, which had underperformed as polls signalled Lula could win outright on Sunday. The Brazilian real currency gained more than 3.5pc while the benchmark Ibovespa index advanced 3.7pc, with state-run oil producer Petrobras rallying more than 8pc.

Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan pointed at the tighter gap between Mr Bolsonaro and Lula, which could suggest moderation in both political rhetoric and the economic agenda.

Swap rates, which indicate investors sentiment toward monetary policy, fell in trading yesterday morning with the contract due on January 2024 down 12 basis points.

Most economists expect cuts on the benchmark Selic rate by June of next year, according to a weekly central bank survey.

The outcome still puts Lula (76) within reach of another stint at the helm of Latin America’s largest economy – he was president from 2003-2010. Brazilians face surging consumer prices and the economy is only just coming out of a pandemic-induced economic slump during Mr Bolsonaro’s tenure. Lula, in contrast, stirs memories of past prosperity.

Speaking to supporters late on Sunday in Sao Paulo, Lula likened the outcome to a sporting match that had gone into extra time. “I always thought we would win these elections,” he said. “And I still think that.”

But it’s a closer margin than he would have wanted or polls had predicted, and gives Mr Bolsonaro (67) four weeks to try to make up ground. Both candidates are pledging to keep and expand on social aid to offset the pain of high prices.

Even if Lula does win he may have a weaker mandate to pursue his left-wing agenda than some experts have anticipated, and face a less amenable congress.

In the senate, many candidates supporting Mr Bolsonaro were on track to win or already elected. Mr Bolsonaro’s allies also won the race for governor in at least nine states.

A sense of frustration pervaded Lula’s headquarters. Campaign advisers were particularly disappointed at his performance in the state of Sao Paulo, the country’s largest electorate.

The appointment of former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin as running mate was expected to boost Lula’s prospects.