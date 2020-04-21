| 8.9°C Dublin

Brand boost: Gucci says China sales picking up

French fashion company Kering has given a cautious assessment of rebounding luxury sales in China following a "deep impact" for its flagship brand Gucci in the first quarter.

Sales in mainland China turned positive in April for Kering, said its chief financial officer Jean-Marc Duplaix. He cited the repatriation of tourist spending as well as pent-up demand following the coronavirus lockdown as factors.

He warned that the trend of catching up on purchases thwarted by quarantine measures will likely be short-term.