Brake: Tesla shares fall 6.3pc on first trading day 

Tesla was among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 in its first day of trading on the benchmark.

The electric-vehicle maker, which is now ranked as one of the heaviest-weighted stock and represents 1.6pc of the index, fell as much as 6.3pc as it retraced gains from Friday when tens of millions of shares were purchased by index fund managers.

The S&P 500 fell as much as 1.9pc.

Institutional buying of Tesla surged late Friday as index-tracking managers rushed to add the shares to their funds. Almost $6bn (€4.9bn) worth of stock changed hands at $695 a share, most of it in one giant trade in the session's waning seconds.

The price was about 5pc higher than Tesla's level just prior to the close. More than $150bn worth of Tesla shares traded on Friday, ahead of the index inclusion.

Other electric vehicle companies, whose shares have gained significantly over the past month after the S&P 500 inclusion was announced, were also weak yesterday.

Bloomberg