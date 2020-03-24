Brace for bigger shale crash than five years ago, oilfield giants warn

Oil drilling in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico has fallen to its lowest since the nadir of the last crude slump in 2016. Stock photo

Two of the world's biggest oilfield service companies are warning of a bigger shale crash than the one that hit the US and Canada just five years ago.

While the decline in North American drilling rigs could approach the lows seen in 2016, the drop might be much faster this time around, Schlumberger told analysts and investors on a webcast hosted by Scotia Howard Weil. And as the most financially troubled oilfield service providers seek to stay afloat, there is not much help this time around, Halliburton said on the same webcast.

Investors cheered plans by both companies to significantly slash spending.

"Wall Street is shut to the industry," Lance Loeffler, chief financial officer at Halliburton, said.

"There is no more lifeline. Financial markets aren't lending their support."

Halliburton, which generates most of its business in the US and Canada and leads the world in fracking, is planning for the possibility that nearly two thirds of rigs in the region could be shut down by the final three months of the year. Schlumberger, the world's biggest overall oilfield services provider, said it is slashing its own spending by as much as 30pc in 2020. North America, which has been roiled by contractions in the past, may see a sharper cut in drilling before the end of the second quarter, CEO Olivier Le Peuch said.

"We're acting sharply and decisively in this context," he said. "It will reach in a matter of weeks the trough, where it took a year or six months to reach a trough last time."

While changes to rig activity generally lag the movement of oil prices by several months, shale explorers have wasted no time cutting where they can.

Oil drilling in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico has fallen to its lowest since the nadir of the last crude slump in 2016.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent