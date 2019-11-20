The new boss of B&Q owner Kingfisher has warned there is "much to do" to turn around the group's fortunes after sales slid once more in the third quarter.

B&Q boss warns there is 'much to do' in turning group around

Thierry Garnier, who took over eight weeks ago from Veronique Laury, said trading had been "disappointing", with B&Q's UK and Ireland like-for-like sales down 3.4pc in the quarter to October 31.

Sales in France also remained under pressure, falling 6.1pc, with a 5.2pc drop for its other international operations.

The group also cautioned trading would remain tough for the final quarter across all its operations.

Thierry Garnier, chief executive of Kingfisher, said: "It is clear that there is much to do to improve our performance.

"Kingfisher's trading during the third quarter was disappointing."

He added: "We are suffering from organisational complexity, and we are trying to do too much at once with multiple large-scale initiatives running in parallel.

"Altogether, this has brought disruption to sales and has distracted the business from focusing on customers."

PA Media