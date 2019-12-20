Incoming CEO Bernard Looney will not take up either of BP's seats on the board of Rosneft when he takes over in February because of the complexity of the relationship with the Russian oil giant, five company sources said.

BP's Looney will not take up seat on Rosneft board

Under an arrangement between Kerry native Mr Looney and outgoing CEO Bob Dudley, the latter will keep one of the seats when he retires in March, the sources said.

Guillermo Quintero, a Venezuelan national who is also a former BP executive and has ties to the South American country's national oil company, PDVSA, will keep the other seat, they said.

The sources said Rosneft had been informed of the arrangement but did not say how long it was expected to last.

