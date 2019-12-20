BP's Looney will not take up seat on Rosneft board
Incoming CEO Bernard Looney will not take up either of BP's seats on the board of Rosneft when he takes over in February because of the complexity of the relationship with the Russian oil giant, five company sources said.
Under an arrangement between Kerry native Mr Looney and outgoing CEO Bob Dudley, the latter will keep one of the seats when he retires in March, the sources said.
Guillermo Quintero, a Venezuelan national who is also a former BP executive and has ties to the South American country's national oil company, PDVSA, will keep the other seat, they said.
The sources said Rosneft had been informed of the arrangement but did not say how long it was expected to last.
BP owns nearly a fifth of Rosneft, its biggest foreign investment and the source of a third of its total output.
But Mr Looney has not worked in Russia and cannot rival 64-year-old Mr Dudley's long experience of working in and with the country, and his deep ties with Rosneft, the Kremlin and Russian president Vladimir Putin.
"Dudley will stay on the board of Rosneft because the relationship between BP and Moscow is very complicated," a senior BP official told Reuters.
Mr Looney's decision not to take either of the board seats has not been previously reported. Mr Dudley said in October he would stay on the Rosneft board after retiring, but did not explain why.
"With his unrivalled experience of both the international oil industry and Russia, Bob will continue to provide valuable experience on the Rosneft board," BP said in a statement to Reuters.
Mr Quintero's ties to Venezuela are also important for Rosneft, as the company became a key buyer of oil from the country after it was hit with sanctions by Washington.
Rosneft did not reply to a written request for comment.
Mr Dudley is chairman of Rosneft's strategic planning committee, which focuses on long-term development and sustainability issues, according to the group's 2018 annual report.
He and Mr Quintero regularly take part in Rosneft board discussions and vote on topics ranging from long-term strategy to dividend payments to shareholders, including BP.
It is unclear whether either will receive remuneration from BP for sitting on the Rosneft board. Neither Mr Dudley nor Mr Quintero hold shares in Rosneft, and neither received remuneration from Rosneft last year, according to the 2018 annual report.
Reuters
Irish Independent