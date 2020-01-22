BP departs Iraq's Kirkuk field amid political unrest

BP has pulled out of Iraq's giant Kirkuk oil field after its $100m (€90m) exploration contract expired with no agreement on the field's expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraq's hopes of increasing its oil output, three sources told Reuters.

BP has pulled out of Iraq's giant Kirkuk oil field after its $100m (€90m) exploration contract expired with no agreement on the field's expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraq's hopes of increasing its oil output, three sources told Reuters.

The move comes as western energy companies reassess their operations in Iraq amid political turmoil, following months of anti-government protests and a flare-up in tensions between the United States and Iran in the country.

BP informed Iraqi authorities last month that it was pulling its staff out of the oil field in the north of the country after its 2013 service contract expired at the end of 2019, the sources familiar with the matter said.

A senior source at Iraq's North Oil Company (NOC), which oversees the Kirkuk operations, confirmed BP's withdrawal.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In