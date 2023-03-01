BP chief Bernard Looney says going green means more oil and gas investment to prevent price spikes

As the sound of climate protesters reverberated through the conference room, BP chief Bernard Looney made the case that investment in more oil and gas is crucial for the transition away from those very fuels.

“Reducing supply without also reducing demand inevitably leads to price spikes, price spikes lead to economic volatility, and there’s a risk that volatility will undermine popular support for the transition,” the Kenmare-born CEO said at London’s International Energy Week. “We avoid that outcome by investing in today’s energy system, as well as investing in the transition.”