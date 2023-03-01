BP chief Bernard Looney says going green means more oil and gas investment to prevent price spikes

As the sound of climate protesters reverberated through the conference room, BP chief Bernard Looney made the case that investment in more oil and gas is crucial for the transition away from those very fuels.
“Reducing supply without also reducing demand inevitably leads to price spikes, price spikes lead to economic volatility, and there’s a risk that volatility will undermine popular support for the transition,” the Kenmare-born CEO said at London’s International Energy Week. “We avoid that outcome by investing in today’s energy system, as well as investing in the transition.”
The executive’s pitch follows the company’s recent announcement that it would cut oil and gas production more slowly than expected this decade.
The move is part of a realignment for BP as it aims to drive returns with existing businesses that contribute to climate change, while building new businesses that cut emissions. The strategy is partially due to the need to fill the gap in energy supplies due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
For the first time last year, investment in clean energy matched funding for fossil fuels, according to BloombergNEF. Still, the world is far behind a trajectory of emissions cuts that would enable it to reach the goals set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement and prevent the worst impacts of global warming. The use of oil and gas will need to decline in order to get on track.
Conference attendees were greeted by protesters against fossil fuels chanting: “Climate crisis is a plague, Bernard Looney to the Hague.”