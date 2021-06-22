Bosses at Morrisons could be in line for a bumper bid payout

Management at Wm Morrison Supermarkets, facing investor pressure over pay as leaders of a public company, could potentially land a nine-figure windfall should the British supermarket operator agree to be taken private.

The grocer has rejected a £5.5bn (€6.4bn) proposal from buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, setting the scene for a heated takeover battle. A successful bid could see Morrison management share an estimated payout equal to about 5pc of the company's market value based on typical structures for large buyouts, according to people familiar with industry norms.

In Morrison's case, that could equate to roughly £290m for company leaders including Chief Executive Officer Dave Potts, based on its current market value of £5.8bn. Shares in the group surged as much as 35pc yesterday.

Precise details of CD&R's compensation plans couldn't immediately be learned, and it's possible they could deviate from standard practices.

Most of Morrison's top management team are ex-employees of Tesco and worked with its former CEO Terry Leahy when he was aggressively expanding into the US and Asia. Mr Leahy is now a senior adviser to CD&R and closely involved with the Morrison bid.

Mr Potts spent most of his working life at Tesco, leaving after he failed to get the top job when Mr Leahy resigned. Other alumni of Britain's largest supermarket chain now at Morrison include the chairman Andrew Higginson, chief operating officer Trevor Strain and chief financial officer Michael Gleeson.

A large portion of any compensation package received from a private equity buyer would likely be in the form of stock grants, meaning gains would only be realised in an exit several years later. Representatives for CD&R and Morrison declined to comment.

For Morrison's management, any private equity payday would follow one of the largest-ever investor revolts over executive pay at a UK-listed company. More than 70pc of Morrison shareholders voted against the grocer's latest directors' pay report earlier this month.

The dispute arose after Morrison's remuneration committee adjusted the criteria for bonuses even though profits had halved during a year, with the grocer having absorbed 290 million pounds of Covid-related costs.

The non-binding vote means the executives will still receive their rewards, which include a £1.7m bonus for Potts, and Morrison has said it will "re-engage" with shareholders to explain its decision. It's not the first time Morrison investors have voted in high numbers against executive pay at the company.

Private equity firms have spent $46bn (€39bn) on deals involving UK targets this year, according to Bloomberg data. That puts them on course for one of their busiest years on record as they deploy their record amounts of unspent capital to take advantage of company valuations battered by the pandemic.