Boss of Battersea Power Station regeneration steps down after ten years

The boss overseeing the regeneration of Battersea Power Station has stepped down, bringing an end to his 10-year tenure.

Rob Tincknell, chief executive of the Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), has resigned from the role, with deputy CEO Simon Murphy taking the helm from May 1.

The BPSDC is in the middle of a five-year project to transform the Grade II listed building into hundreds of apartments, along with retail and leisure units and office space, which will be partly used for Apple's UK headquarters. Mr Tincknell, who will continue to support the project by sitting on the Battersea Project Advisory Board, said: "After 10 years as CEO of this extraordinary project, leaving has been a difficult decision for me.

"I hand over to Simon knowing the fantastic team we've built here will take the development forward in a way which continues to make us all proud and deliver for London. "I would like to thank the Malaysian shareholders for their unstinting commitment and support over the years, Battersea would certainly not be happening without them."

Around 1,500 apartments have already been sold at the site, with businesses signing up to take around 800,000 sq ft of commercial space. Battersea Power Station was opened in 1933 but the building was not finished until 1953 after work was delayed by the Second World War.

It generated 20pc of London's electricity supply, until it finally stopped producing power in 1983. Chairman Dato' Johan Bin Ariffin said: "Simon has contributed fully to Battersea for the last six years as CFO and, since 2015, as deputy chief executive.

"His commitment to and knowledge and experience of the project will ensure a smooth transition."

The move comes after it was announced in January that a slice of Battersea Power Station had been sold to Malaysian investor Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) in a £1.6 billion deal.

It meant Asian asset management firm PNB will now own part of the power station, alongside Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia.

Press Association