Boris Johnson’s Covid defence ‘a joke’, Willie Walsh tells aviation conference

Leading airline industry official Willie Walsh has blasted British politicians for criticising long airport lines and cancelled flights as Covid-19 cases eased and in turn assailed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own response to the pandemic.

"You look at the UK, Boris Johnson, he highlights one of the reasons why he should continue to be prime minister as being the way he handled the pandemic. What a joke. They should have done a hell of a lot better," Mr Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told the Paris Air Forum.

Downing Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Mr Johnson's leadership, Britain had one of the best vaccination rates among G7 countries and invested billions in a job support program. However, it also endured one of the worst death tolls and economic impacts.

Mr Johnson survived a confidence vote in parliament on Monday.

Earlier this month, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told airlines to stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab recently told Sky News that carriers should have recruited more. Both men serve in Mr Johnson's Cabinet.

Mr Walsh said airlines could not have recruited staff earlier this year when British traffic was down and the industry feared new potential Covid-19 measures.

"You have the politicians saying airlines should have ramped up sooner. No, they shouldn't," Mr Walsh said. "Airlines would have gone out of business had they done what these idiot politicians are saying they should have done."

A snapback in air travel led to long lines in Dublin in recent weeks, as well as at some British airports and in Amsterdam as airport managers struggled to fill jobs.