| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Boris Johnson is about to learn the hard way that ultimately ‘it’s the economy, stupid’

Richard Curran

British PM Boris Johnson lost the support of many of his fellow Conservatives. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Expand

Close

British PM Boris Johnson lost the support of many of his fellow Conservatives. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

British PM Boris Johnson lost the support of many of his fellow Conservatives. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

British PM Boris Johnson lost the support of many of his fellow Conservatives. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Wednesday morning and the first three items on the BBC Radio news bulletin sum up the real trouble Boris Johnson’s premiership is in. First up, the Prime Minister is coming under increased pressure from within his party to cut taxes.

Johnson flagged as much himself when pleading to the party to back him ahead of the confidence motion on Monday evening.

Most Watched

Privacy