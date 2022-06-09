Boris Johnson is about to learn the hard way that ultimately ‘it’s the economy, stupid’

Wednesday morning and the first three items on the BBC Radio news bulletin sum up the real trouble Boris Johnson’s premiership is in. First up, the Prime Minister is coming under increased pressure from within his party to cut taxes.

Johnson flagged as much himself when pleading to the party to back him ahead of the confidence motion on Monday evening.

Second item, the country is heading for a massive rail-workers strike which will lead to transport chaos later this month. The rail union has said it would be the first of many as its members wait on the arrival of promised pay increases after working through the Covid pandemic.

The third item is a review of the hundreds of millions being spent on Johnson’s levelling up projects aimed at bringing greater economic equality between the north and south. The review finds there aren’t proper checks and balances in place to assess the outcomes of projects and essentially suggests that money is being squandered.

Together the three items sum up the cul de sac that Johnson has brought his party down.

The exchequer cannot afford meaningful tax cuts, yet Johnson is under pressure to go back to traditional Tory values of small government, public sector spending efficiency and cutting taxes.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has dished out £400bn (€470bn) to get through the pandemic and now needs to claw back some of the money. With that in mind he has brought in tax increases at a time when inflation is running at 9pc and economic growth is grinding to a halt.

National Insurance contributions went up from April to pay for greater health spending. Last year Sunak announced that he would freeze personal tax thresholds, which would drag more low-income households into paying the basic rate of tax and those earning over £50,000 into paying the higher 40pc rate.

Corporation tax is set to begin to rise from next April and is planned to increase from 19pc to 25pc over a five-year period.

This will put the UK corporate tax rate higher than the average headline rate in the EU and above the US 21pc rate.

So where could these tax cuts come from? Johnson’s government has mooted a 1pc reduction in the income tax rate and special incentives for business where they can offset their corporate tax bill by investing more in their companies.

But can he really afford this. Economic growth rates are slowing down in so many countries and the World Bank is warning that several economies will struggle to avoid recession. The UK is already heading towards recession.

A growth rate of 0.7pc in January fell to no growth in February and a 0.1pc contraction in March. Exchequer borrowing is reducing from Covid levels, but the state still borrowed £18.6bn in the month of April 2022, which was £8.6bn more than it did in April 2019 before the pandemic.

National debt is now running at £2.35trn or 96pc of GDP. The interest load on this remains very manageable for the exchequer but one quarter of that debt is held through inflation-linked bonds.

As inflation rises, the interest payments go up too. So in the 12 months to April of this year, the cost of servicing the debt increased by 77pc to £69.9bn.

The Bank of England has purchased £875bn of that debt through a quantitative easing programme.

When opposition MPs are included, Johnson now has the backing of just one in three parliamentarians.

The loss of 148 MPs in the confidence vote was described by former Conservative leader William Hague as leaving him in an untenable position.

But Johnson doesn’t do untenable. His popularity ratings have fallen dramatically but his own party will not get rid of him for misleading parliament or telling lies about parties at Downing Street.

It will take economic realities to unseat him. Expect a summer of discontent for those having to queue at airports or face rail disruption from striking workers.

Consumer confidence is at its lowest level in decades. Even the price of a pint in some London pubs has hit £8 (€9.36) according to the Financial Times last weekend.

This picture of economic challenge and consumer pain presents issues for businesses on this side of the Irish Sea. The impact of Brexit on Irish exporters has not been nearly as bad as many had feared. The sticking plaster of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which at least presented a “least worst” option to an intractable problem, will come under more pressure.

A struggling Johnson will become even more reckless and more populist as he tries to find ways of distracting the public from the reality of his government’s political failures.

You can only have one Platinum Jubilee or one announcement on the return of Imperial measurements. But you can get lots of distracting PR from undermining the NI Protocol, Brussels bashing and regularly phoning the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

As his authority weakens Johnson's policy making may get more volatile. Watch out for fresh financial promises. Watch out for a swift introduction of legislation bypassing the NI Protocol.

But this time there is a sense that the jig is up. As the British economy, like so many others, starts to come under real pressure, Johnson will run out of survival tricks.

Another case of “it’s the economy, stupid”.