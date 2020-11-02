Boris Johnson bans leisure trips in new blow for airlines

Travel from England that is not related to work will be prohibited to help curb a resurgence of the coronavirus, throwing airlines into a fresh crisis.

The new rules, part of a wider partial lockdown by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will apply from Thursday until December 2 and come as the industry struggles to survive a collapse in demand.

Airlines hadn't been informed about the restrictions before the announcement on Saturday night according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified as they weren't authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

Carriers were already reeling from the pandemic. They have eliminated jobs, retired older fuel-guzzling aircraft and turned to capital markets and asset sales to survive a slump in travel. Many have slashed capacity further in the wake of the resurgence in Covid-19 infections during the slower winter season.

EasyJet, Europe's second-biggest discount carrier, said it will operate its planned flights until Thursday.

"It's likely that much of the UK-touching schedule will be cancelled during lockdown with our planned flying set to resume in early December," it said.

British Airways said it was assessing the new information and would keep its customers updated on changes to travel plans.

"Without targeted support to help protect the UK's aviation industry, tens of thousands of jobs across the country will be lost," Heathrow Airport said in a statement, calling on the UK government to put in place a package of measures including business rates relief for airports and a Covid testing regime for passengers.

According to restrictions announced late Saturday, "overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed - including holidays in the UK and abroad."

All but essential shops will close, as will restaurants, bars and gyms, though schools and universities will remain open.

"Christmas is going to be different this year, very different, but it is my sincere hope and belief that by taking tough action now, we can allow families across the country to be together," Mr Johnson said.

Under the package he announced, state payments will be made to furloughed workers of as much as 80pc of their wages through the new lockdown. This could offer some relief to airlines - along with other businesses - as employers will only have to cover some tax payments for furloughed workers, a more generous system than at present where firms have to pay 20pc of their wages.

British Airways owner IAG said this month it would operate only 30pc of its 2019 capacity in the current quarter. EasyJet has raised almost $400m (€343m) through a sale and leaseback transaction for some Airbus A320 aircraft.

Even before the latest round of restrictions, the International Air Transport Association had predicted the global airline industry was on track to burn through $77bn (€66bn) in cash in the second half. In Europe, about 193 out of 740 airports will soon struggle to pay their bills while government-imposed quarantine requirements remain in place, the Airports Council International Europe said.

