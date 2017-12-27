Pruvo, a free online service that helps people and businesses save money on their hotel reservations by searching the web and trying to find a lower price for the same room you booked, is the brain child of Itai Marcipar.

Booked your hotel room and then see it cheaper elsewhere? Pruvo can help you with that

The idea came about after Itai booked a hotel room for his honeymoon and a few days later, wanted to upgrade our room.

After entering the booking site, he noticed that the price of the exact room he already booked was 35pc lower than the price he had paid. Itai had a free cancellation policy for the hotel room, so he and his wife to be decided to cancel the current reservation and book the room with the lower price. How it works is that Pruvo created a unique algorithm, that interface with major booking sites around the world, and is able to perform cross-monitoring of prices, therefore enabling huge time savings, and lowest price guarantee.

The website says that it can drop up to 67pc off the total amount off the hotel reservation. However, it is very important that the reservation needs to be with a free cancellation option. Once you get your email reservation confirmation reservation, you need to forward it to save@provo.net, then the websites algorethin starts scanning different websites – it is important to know that price drops don’t happen all the time.

Once Pruvo detect a price drop they will send you an email notification, as Doron Nadivi, vice president of business development at Pruvo explains, “When you get an alert of a better price we give on average three to five options so that you feel as a customer you are in control of the decision all of the time.”

Pruvo stress that they are an alert system, they do not intervene in reservations. “Only after you have confirmed your new reservation then you proceed to cancel the previous, more expensive reservation.”

“We don’t intervene in the reservation because of liability issues.”

The website is profitable for the company through the employment of an affiliate business model, Pruvo is an official partner of all major hotel providers. As an official affiliate, Pruvo earns a commission from these websites.

“We are not charging any commission from our users as Pruvo is 100pc free of charge for users.” The company decided to focus its initial growth in Latin America due to a number of factors, "we have a very unique feature, we know what we have is very unique however in Europe and US there is so much completion for start-ups so we decided to focus on an area that does not receive a lot of innovation, once we establish ourselves in such a region it will be easier to get set up in other countries," Doran says.

“Also the cost per click in this region is much lower than in the US and Europe, Pruvo is heavily focused on advertising on Facebook, had to think of being cost effective, no longer bootstrapped”. The company said that there will be no need to sell advertising on the website,

“Once we get into the mass numbers it is a very profitable business – everything we do we think from the customer end, for example we give 24-hour service.” The only requirement to avail of Pruvo’s service is that the hotel has the free cancellation option, as Doran says, “When we talk about free cancellation there are two types; one pay at the hotel, this is the most common, there is also the other type where you can pay upfront but can still be reimbursed if you need to cancel and you get a 100pc refund.”

