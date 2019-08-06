Boohoo makes offer for Karen Millen and Coast
Fast fashion online retail giant Boohoo confirmed it has made an offer to buy high street brands Karen Millen and Coast from Icelandic bank owners Kaupthing, but said the bid "may or may not result in agreement of a transaction".
Bosses at Boohoo said the online business of the brands would "represent highly complementary additions to its scalable multi-brand platform and extend the group's offer as part of its vision to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally".
PA Media