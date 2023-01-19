| 3.9°C Dublin

Boohoo forecasts sales decline as consumers remain cautious

Katie Linsell

Boohoo Group Plc forecast a double-digit decline in revenue and that earnings will come in at the lighter end of its guidance as consumers cut back online spending on fashion.

The fast fashion retailer, led by Offaly-born John Lyttle, expects sales to drop about 12pc this financial year. Boohoo said that the economic backdrop is challenging, and it's focused on reducing costs.

