Boohoo buys Debenhams' online business for €62m

Online fashion group Boohoo has bought Debenhams' for £55m (€61.7m).

Boohoo is purchasing Debenhams online business and intellectual property.

The deal does not include Debenhams’ retail stores.

The transaction is being funded from existing cash reserves which stood at £386.9m on December, 31.

Debenhams has an online platform with approximately “300 million UK website visits per annum. This makes it a top 10 retail website in the UK by traffic,” Boohoo said in a statement.

John Lyttle, CEO of Boohoo, said: “The acquisition of the Debenhams brand is an important development for the group, as we seek to capture incremental growth opportunities arising from the accelerating shift to online retail.”

“We have developed a successful multi-brand direct-to-consumer platform that continues to disrupt the markets that we operate in. The acquisition represents an exciting strategic opportunity to transform our target addressable market through the creation of an online marketplace that leverages Debenhams’ high brand awareness and traffic through the development of beauty and fashion partnerships connecting brands with consumers,” he added.

Online Editors