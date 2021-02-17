Bond market piles into Italian debt after Draghi takes the reins of power

Mario Draghi is known as 'Super Mario" from his time at the European Central Bank. Photo: Yara Nardi/AP

Italy’s new prime minister Mario Draghi got an early endorsement from investors who flooded a government debt sale with orders, allowing the country to secure a better price than it initially targeted.

After the bond sale went live yesterday morning, it was soon on course to rack up record orders of over €110bn for the 10-year portion, more than 10 times the amount on sale.

Italy's Treasury then cut the yield it was offering on both maturities -- to 4 basis points above existing debt on the 10-year bond from initial guidance of 8 while the price on a 30-year inflation-linked maturity went to 22bps over the benchmark from 27. The combined transaction amounted to €14bn.

The tightened pricing prompted many investors to walk away and the orderbook stood at around €65bn on the 10-year bond by the time arrangers set final terms. That leaves the deal well short of the record 108 billion euros of demand set in June last year,

But the fact that Italy was able to sell the full amount it wanted at a cheaper rate than expected will be seen as a sign of ongoing investor optimism following Mr Draghi taking the reins as premier at the weekend. The sale also took place with reflationary forces ripping through the region's markets, which has the potential to erode the value of debt.

Italian bond yields tumbled to record lows last week on signs that former European Central Bank President Draghi would lead a government with near-unanimous support.

His crisis-fighting approach at the ECB, in response to a market meltdown in the region's most-indebted economies nearly a decade ago, has seen investors pile into Italian debt.

"The market can continue surfing the Draghi wave for a while longer," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

