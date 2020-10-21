Boeing’s Irish arm sounds warning over return to passenger growth

BOEING’S Irish arm has warned that while airline passenger numbers may recover to 2019 levels within two to three years, it could take “a few years beyond that” for the industry to return to “long-term trend growth”.

Boeing Ireland provides remote and on-site support to Boeing customers, focusing on resolving technical issues.

It noted that the Covid pandemic has seen the world’s aerospace industry face an “unprecedented shock” to demand for air travel.

“While the long-term outlook for the aerospace industry remains positive due to the fundamental drivers of air travel demand, we currently expect it will take two to three years for travel to return to 2019 levels and a few years beyond that for the industry to return to long-term trend growth,” the directors of Boeing Ireland noted in accounts for 2019 that were signed off last June.

“There is significant uncertainty with respect to when commercial air traffic levels will begin to recover, and whether and at what point capacity will return to and/or exceed pre-Covid-19 levels,” they added.

Read More

Boeing Ireland noted that it establishes relationships with customers, regulators, government, and technical professionals “to facilitate the development and implementation of key strategic and technical initiatives”.

It said its employees are the “first line of the customer service and support function”.

Read More

Boeing Ireland, which is based at Dublin Airport, employed an average of 84 people during 2019.

However, it noted that because of the impact of the coronavirus, the company will be making some layoffs this year.

“Certain redundancies have been proposed during 2020, which remain subject to consultation but may result in a number of headcount reductions by the end of 2020, with estimated costs of up to €425,000,” the directors note.

The firm saw its revenue rise to €20.7m last year from €16.5m in 2018. It made a pre-tax profit of almost €1.9m in 2019, compared to €1.1m a year earlier.

Apart from the impact of the Covid pandemic, Boeing has been struggling to get its 737 Max aircraft back in commercial service around the world again after two deadly crashes that saw the model grounded everywhere more than 18 months ago.

Read More

Online Editors