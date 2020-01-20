Boeing’s 737 Max to return to service in Q2 – PwC

Boeing’s 737 Max will return to service in the second quarter of this year, according to a report from consulting group PwC.

Boeing’s 737 Max will return to service in the second quarter of this year, according to a report from consulting group PwC.

In March last year aviation authorities grounded the Max 737 following two fatal crashes involving a flight-control system.

In its 2020 global aviation industry forecast, ‘The End of the Innocence?’, PwC said the airline would become operational again, but unevenly around the world and less than half of the undelivered backlog will have been cleared by year-end.

Dick Forsberg, aviation finance expert and consultant to PwC, said: "The challenges faced by Boeing are unprecedented and have raised issues that go far beyond the confines of the 737 MAX and its customers.

Aviation’s regulatory regime is under the microscope and must undergo some fundamental changes in the months and years ahead, with consequences for the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their existing and future aircraft models and variants.”

Elsewhere, the report predicts that sales of turboprop planes will get a boost from climate change concerns, with regional airlines increasingly replacing older jet fleets with environmentally friendlier propeller-driven alternatives.

In addition, it expects the European Union to open discussions on further ways to cap and reduce aviation emissions.

Worldwide passenger numbers are expected to pass 4.7 billion this year, and are increasing by 200 million on an annual basis.

However, the bulk of this growth is coming from the low end of the market, with little increase in premium traffic, according to the report.

This segment of growth is “highly price sensitive”, with passengers attracted by affordable seats from low-fares carriers. This is one of the factors behind why last year saw a further reduction in average passenger yield.

Overall, the airline industry made a profit of $26bn (€23.4bn) in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The majority of the profit came from the North America region.

The Asia-Pacific area accounted for less than 20pc of global profitability, and three regions – Middle East, Africa and Latin America – continue to lose money, the report said.

Online Editors