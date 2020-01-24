Boeing shelves mid-sized plane plan

Boeing's new CEO has sent the aerospace giant back to the drawing board on proposals for a mid-market aircraft, effectively shelving in their current form plans worth $15bn-$20bn (€13.5bn-€18bn) that had been overtaken by the 737 Max crisis.

A decision on whether to launch a new mid-size airplane (NMA) seating 220-270 passengers, which seemed imminent barely a year ago, had already been postponed as Boeing gave all its attention to the grounding of the smaller 737 Max after two fatal crashes.

But days after taking the helm with a mandate to lift Boeing out of its 10-month-old reputational crisis, CEO Dave Calhoun said the competitive playing field had changed.

"Since the first clean sheet of paper was taken to it, things have changed a bit ... the competitive playing field is a little different," he said.

