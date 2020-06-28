Boeing set to begin test flights of 737 Max after crashes killed 346

Pilots and test crew members from the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing are expected to begin a three-day certification test campaign for the 737 Max today, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The test is a pivotal moment in Boeing's worst-ever corporate crisis, long since compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic that has slashed air travel and jet demand.

The grounding of the fast-selling 737 Max in March 2019 after crashes killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia triggered lawsuits, investigations by the US Congress and Department of Justice and cut off a key source of Boeing's cash.

After a pre-flight briefing over several hours, the crew will board a 737 Max 7 outfitted with test equipment at Boeing Field near Seattle, one of the people said.

The crew will run methodically scripted mid-air scenarios such as steep-banking turns, progressing to more extreme manoeuvres on a route primarily over Washington state. The three-day plan could include touch-and-go landings at the eastern Washington airport in Moses Lake, and a path over the Pacific Ocean coastline, adjusting the flight plan and timing as needed for weather and other factors.

Pilots will also intentionally trigger the reprogrammed stall-prevention software known as MCAS faulted in both crashes, and aerodynamic stall conditions, the people said. Boeing and the FAA declined to comment.

The rigours of the test campaign go beyond previous Boeing test flights, completed in a matter of hours on a single day, industry sources say.

The tests are meant to ensure new protections Boeing added to MCAS are robust enough to prevent the scenario pilots encountered before both crashes, when they were unable to counteract MCAS and grappled with "stick shaker" column vibrations and other warnings, one person said.

Boeing's preparation has included hundreds of hours inside a 737 Max flight simulator at its Longacres facility in Renton, Washington, and hundreds of hours in the air on the same 737 Max 7 test plane without FAA officials on board.

At least one practice flights included the same testing parameters is expected today, one of the people said.

After the data is analysed and training protocols are firmed up in the next few weeks, FAA administrator Steve Dickson, a former F-15 fighter pilot who has promised the 737 Max will not be approved until he has personally signed off on it, will board the same plane to make his assessments,.

If all goes well, the FAA would then need to approve new pilot training procedures and would not likely approve the plane's return to service until September. The jet is on a path to resume US service before the year's end..

"[The FAA will] make sure they find enough stuff wrong to demonstrate they are putting this jet through its paces," said another person with knowledge of the flight plans.

"The last thing the FAA or Boeing wants is for the administrator to do his own flight and say 'it's not ready.' Boeing wants Dickson's flight to be a coronation."

Reuters

Irish Independent