Boeing Max 'to make comeback' in 2020

Boeing's troubled 737 Max jet will return to service this year, according to Avolon, one of the world's biggest aircraft leasing companies.

PwC has also forecast that the Max aircraft will be back in the skies some time during the second quarter of the year. Both predictions come despite the discovery of a fresh problem with software used by the jet, and damaging internal Boeing emails, in which employees mocked safety regulators and claimed that the aircraft maker was focused on meeting schedules, "not delivering quality".

Max jets have been grounded worldwide since March 2019 following two fatal crashes that exposed a major software flaw in their flight control systems.

But Dublin-based Avolon, whose CEO is Domhnal Slattery, said in its aviation outlook for 2020 that passengers "will turn up to fly" in the Max aircraft when it resumes service.

