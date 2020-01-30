Boeing Max grounding cost to hit $18.6bn

Boeing yesterday swung to its first annual loss since 1997 on mounting 737 Max costs, and indicated that it would again cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which is currently its main source of cash.

Boeing yesterday swung to its first annual loss since 1997 on mounting 737 Max costs, and indicated that it would again cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which is currently its main source of cash.

Costs related to the global grounding of Boeing's once fast-selling 737 Max reached $14.6bn (€13.3bn) in 2019 and the plane-maker warned of another $4bn in charges in 2020 due to the expense of freezing and slowly restarting the jets' production.

Boeing, which is facing the biggest crisis in its history, had previously estimated an $8bn price tag for the Max fallout.

The aircraft was grounded in March after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In