Boeing kickstarts air show with order for jets worth $4.7bn

Boeing said today it has won an order for fourteen 777 freighter planes for a value of $4.7bn (€4bn), firing the opening salvo against rival Airbus in a contest for business on day one of the Farnborough Airshow in the UK.

The US planemaker said logistics group DHL placed the order and acquired purchase rights for seven additional freighters.

Earlier this month, Airbus raised its forecast for aircraft demand over the next 20 years. Demand has been driven mainly by strong economic growth in emerging markets and the need to replace older planes in mature Western markets.

Online Editors