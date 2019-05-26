Boeing faces SEC probe into its 737 Max disclosures

Officials in the SEC's enforcement division are examining whether Boeing was adequately forthcoming to shareholders about material problems with the plane, said the sources.

The agency is also reviewing the aircraft manufacturer's accounting to make sure its financial statements have appropriately reflected potential impacts from the problems, the people said. The regulator's investigations often don't lead to allegations of misconduct.

Still, the probe deepens the crisis facing Boeing since a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia on March 10 last year. That wreck, which followed a deadly October crash in Indonesia, prompted regulators around the world to ground the jet. Boeing and the SEC declined to comment.

Bloomberg