Boeing faces loss of key tax break as Washington lawmakers await tariffs

Washington state lawmakers moved on Wednesday to remove a key tax break for Boeing and other aerospace firms in a bid to head off possible European tariffs on US goods, and ease a transatlantic trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The US last week toughened its own tariffs on aircraft built by Boeing's arch-rival, Europe's Airbus, after winning approval last year from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to penalise European goods over Airbus subsidies.

The EU is widely expected to win approval to use a similar trade weapon to penalise imports of US goods when a parallel case over US support for Boeing comes to a head during the spring. The WTO has found that the world's two largest plane makers received billions of dollars of unfair subsidies in cases dating back to 2004.

It has faulted both sides for failing to comply fully with previous rulings, opening the door to a tariff war. After years of debate, the focus of the European case against the United States involves a preferential state tax rate for aerospace introduced 16 years ago and renewed in 2013 to help attract production work for Boeing's 777X.

Washington state lawmakers in Olympia said they had introduced bills that would remove the 40pc saving on business and occupation tax, which saved Boeing some $118m (€109m) in 2018, based on published jetliner revenues.

"There is broad agreement in Olympia that we need to act this session to address the WTO issue in order to avoid retaliatory tariffs that would damage not just our commercial aircraft industry, but other important Washington exports," governor Jay Inslee said in a statement.

He said Boeing had now asked for the breaks to be removed. Boeing said it fully supports legislation to reverse the tax breaks.

Reuters

Irish Independent