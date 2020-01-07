Boeing 'eyeing extra debt' amid Max uncertainty

Boeing fell in early trading on reports that the company is weighing a move to raise more debt following the grounding of its 737 Max, and that the jetliner's return to service could face further complications.

While Boeing had about $20bn (€18bn) in available funds at the end of the third quarter, costs stemming from the Max crisis are increasing, the 'Wall Street Journal' reported. That has prompted the company to consider raising additional debt, the paper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Boeing is halting output of the Max, a model that has yet to gain approval to resume flights after two fatal crashes prompted a global flight ban in March.

