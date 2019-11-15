Boeing drops automated system for 777 production

Reuters Boeing has abandoned a key automation system used to make fuselage sections for its 777 jetliners amid reports of reliability issues, and will instead partially switch back to mechanics, the plane maker says.

The company began to build 777 fuselages in 2015 in an upright orientation, with robots drilling holes and installing fasteners; an initiative known as fuselage automated upright build (FAUB).

The world's biggest plane maker said it had stopped using the system which, according to industry sources, caused problems with reliability and rework issues.

Boeing had faced delays last year when the FAUB machine was tried out on existing versions of the 777. Instead, the company will switch to 'flex tracks' - an automated method to drill the holes along the circumference of the aeroplane that are then fastened manually.

