Boeing denies deceiving regulators in Max jet case

The arraignment was a hard-fought victory for relatives of people killed in the Boeing 737 Max crashes Photo: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg Expand

Madlin Mekelburg and Greg Farrell

Boeing pleaded not guilty to deceiving federal regulators about changes made to its 737 Max flight control system that led to two horrific crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The airplane manufacturing giant’s arraignment in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, marks the first time the company has been forced to publicly answer to a criminal charge connected to the disasters.

