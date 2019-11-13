Boeing customers choose other planes over 737 Max

Sales of Boeing's grounded 737 Max slipped in October after a prominent customer converted some of its orders for the narrow-body jet to twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners.

Boeing's unfilled 737 order backlog, adjusted for accounting considerations, shrank by 19 aircraft during the month to 4,387 jets, the Chicago-based firm revealed yesterday.

The planemaker garnered negative 93 orders for the Max - net of cancellations and conversions - through the first 10 months of the year.

Sales of the updated 737 have largely halted since regulators imposed a global flying ban on the jet in March, after two fatal accidents killed 346 people.

