Boeing CEO grilled over fatal crashes
Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been grilled by US politicians over what his company knew about its MCAS stall-prevention system that has been linked to two deadly air crashes.
Yesterday in Ireland, the mother of one of the victims, aid worker Mícheál (Mick) Ryan, said it was with great sadness, but relief, that she brought his remains home to Clare to be buried. Mr Ryan, from Lahinch, was among 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard the Boeing 737 Max jetliner that crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya, on March 10.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
In Washington, Mr Muilenburg acknowledged errors in failing to give pilots more information on the MCAS system before the crashes, as well as for taking months to disclose that it had made optional an alarm that alerted pilots to a mismatch of flight data on the 737 Max. "We've made mistakes and we got some things wrong. We're improving and we're learning," he said. The hearing heaps pressure on Boeing's senior management team, already fighting to repair trust with airlines and passengers shaken by an eight-month safety ban on its 737 Max following the crashes.
Reuters
Reuters