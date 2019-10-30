Boeing CEO grilled over fatal crashes

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been grilled by US politicians over what his company knew about its MCAS stall-prevention system that has been linked to two deadly air crashes.

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been grilled by US politicians over what his company knew about its MCAS stall-prevention system that has been linked to two deadly air crashes.

Yesterday in Ireland, the mother of one of the victims, aid worker Mícheál (Mick) Ryan, said it was with great sadness, but relief, that she brought his remains home to Clare to be buried. Mr Ryan, from Lahinch, was among 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard the Boeing 737 Max jetliner that crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya, on March 10.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In