Boeing bids farewell to ‘Queen of the Skies’ 747 that redefined jet-age air travel

Boeing delivered five 747s in 2022, while in 1990, the peak delivery year of the bestselling 747-400 version, Boeing delivered 70 747s. Photo: Universal Images Group via Getty Images Expand

Valerie Insinna

Boeing bid farewell to the iconic 747 when it delivered the final plane to Atlas Air on Tuesday afternoon, marking an end of an era when the first-ever “jumbo jet” ruled the skies.

Thousands of Boeing employees – including some of the so-called “Incredibles” who developed the jet in the 1960s – are expected to watch the last delivery of the historic plane, which brought air travel to the masses and represented an indelible slice of Americana.

