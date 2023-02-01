Boeing bids farewell to ‘Queen of the Skies’ 747 that redefined jet-age air travel

Boeing bid farewell to the iconic 747 when it delivered the final plane to Atlas Air on Tuesday afternoon, marking an end of an era when the first-ever “jumbo jet” ruled the skies.

Thousands of Boeing employees – including some of the so-called “Incredibles” who developed the jet in the 1960s – are expected to watch the last delivery of the historic plane, which brought air travel to the masses and represented an indelible slice of Americana.

“It’s a very emotional experience, I know, for so many of the current team and so many that have lineage in the programme over the many decades,” said Kim Smith, Boeing’s vice president and general manager for the 747 and 767 programmes.

Known as the Queen of the Skies, the 747 was the world’s first twin-aisle jetliner, which Boeing designed and built in 28 months and Pan Am introduced in 1970.

“It’s the airplane that redefined the industry and redefined air travel,” said Guy Norris, co-author of Boeing 747: Design and Development Since 1969.

Boeing’s Washington facility has been the 747’s production site since the plane’s conception. Built in 1967 to produce the mammoth jet, it remains the world’s largest manufacturing plant, according to Boeing.

But after five decades, customer demand for the 747 eroded as Boeing and Airbus developed more fuel-efficient two-engine widebody planes. When Boeing confirmed in July 2020 that it would end 747 production, it was already only producing at a rate of half an aircraft a month, a pace that continued through the final years of the program.

Boeing delivered five 747s in 2022, while in 1990, the peak delivery year of the bestselling 747-400 version, Boeing delivered 70 747s. As different sections of the last 747 – the wings or fuselage structures, for example – were complete, the production line “just slowly started to shut down”, Mr Smith said.

The last 747 rolled out on December 7, capping the programme at a total of 1,574 in its history. The plane has since completed inspections and flight tests, flying to Portland, Oregon to get a paint job.

The heir apparent to the 747, the 777X, will not be ready for delivery until 2025.

