Boeing adds space tech sensors to get 737 Max back in air

Boeing is preparing to bolster the long-term safety of its troubled 737 Max with technology borrowed from space vehicles and urban drones that can provide data to help back up its sensors.

The system - known as synthetic air data - takes existing information on the aircraft, runs it through a computer program and produces readings that mimic what costly additional sensors provide.

Added as a result of pressure from European regulators, it would reduce the risk of accidents such as those on the Max. But it would also address a wide range of deadly air crashes triggered by confusing cockpit readings, according to engineers and academic research. It's already proved its value on Boeing's 787, and Airbus SE is adopting similar techniques in its aircraft.

"The reason why myself and a bunch of others are looking at it is it does have the promise to enhance safety," said Demoz Gebre-Egziabher, an aerospace engineering professor at the University of Minnesota who is researching such systems.

At the same time, Gebre-Egziabher and others caution the technology involves knotty challenges, and it's most likely not something Boeing can slap on the Max in a few months. "The algorithms are complicated and certifying them is a bear," Gebre-Egziabher said.

Boeing's best-selling plane, an updated version of the decades-old 737 family, was grounded in March 2019 after the second of two crashes in less than five left 346 dead. The chain of events leading to both crashes was prompted by the failure of sensors known as angle-of-attack vanes, and the new technology would provide redundancy for those readings without adding additional sensors, which are costly.

U.S. aviation regulators earlier this month said they've tentatively accepted Boeing's sweeping redesign of the Max without the new technology, meaning the plane could be approved to fly again as soon as this autumn. The fixes also meet the standards of other nations, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said.

The new suite of virtual sensors Boeing is planning to add to the plane is a result of demands by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which has repeatedly said it wants even more protections for the Max.

In a compromise, EASA has agreed not to hold up the plane's recertification, but the agency, along with the FAA, is insisting that Boeing make future improvements and spell out how the company plans to do so before final approval, said a person familiar with the deliberations who wasn't permitted to talk about them publicly.

Specifically, EASA wants more backups for the angle-of-attack vanes.

The Max, like other Boeing aircraft, has two angle-of-attack sensors, while Airbus planes have three.

Adding a third such sensor, a small wind vane that measures whether the jet's nose is pointed above or below oncoming air, could help mitigate that, European regulators have said. Such an addition would be costly and time consuming.

Discussions on the issues are still under way at EASA and the agency said it can't comment, while Boeing declined to comment on its work to add sensors to the Max.

Despite the differences in sensors, Airbus and Boeing models have nearly identical accident rates, which overall are at all-time lows.

