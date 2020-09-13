Boeing 737 Max moves toward a return to service

Boeing's grounded 737 Max jetliner completed a round of test flights with European air-safety regulators, taking another step toward a return to the skies.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency will now evaluate data from the trips, it said in a statement on Friday. The agency, based in Cologne, Germany, performed the flights from Vancouver, near Boeing's Seattle-area operations, to get around coronavirus-related US travel curbs.

"As the next step in its evaluation of the aircraft for return to service, EASA is now analysing the data and other information gathered during the flights," the agency reported.

