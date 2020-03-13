Donald Trump announced a ban on visitors from Europe to the US

THERE was more carnage on the stock markets yesterday as share in airlines and hotels plunged after President Donald Trump announced that the United States is closing its borders to visitors from most European countries until next month.

Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG had collapsed more than 13pc by the time markets in the US opened. Ryanair had sank 6.5pc.

Dalata, Ireland's biggest hotel operator that also has operations in the UK, tumbled almost 12pc by mid afternoon. Shares in French hotel operator Accor were 15pc lower. Disney also fell 12pc.

The unprecedented move by the United States to seal its borders amid the coronavirus outbreak is another hammer blow to the world economy as it grapples to contain the impact of the pandemic.

The move is even more drastic than that seen immediately after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001. US airspace reopened to civilian traffic just three days after those events.

The 2010 eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, saw vast swathes of European airspace closed, but largely open again within eight days.

IAG also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level. The group's shares would likely have declined even more sharply except for the fact that the UK and Ireland have not yet been hit by the US travel ban.

Shares in Lufthansa, which this week said it's likely to slash its schedules by about 50pc, were down 11.5pc as the afternoon drifted by. Norwegian Air - already trying to get into financial shape even before the crisis - saw its shares plummet as much as 27pc.

Shares in American Airlines had sank 9pc soon after the open in New York, while United tumbled 16pc.

The US ban puts enormous financial pressure on both European and American carriers, as well as a range of businesses from airport operators to duty free shopping firms, retailers and travel agents.

The shake-out in the airline industry as a result of the virus that was predicted by the likes of Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary now looks like it will be rout that will leave the sector bruised and battered for years.

Goodbody Stockbrokers chief economist Dermot O'Leary also pointed out that tourism accounts for 10pc of total employment in Ireland.

He said that while Ireland and the UK are not yet part of the travel ban, "one has to think that they may soon be".

That will have a devastating impact on the tourism sector.

The economist pointed out that though the UK is the most important source of tourists into Ireland, with 4.7m visitors from there, the number from the US has been increasing in recent years. Those US tourists also spend much more.

In 2019, US and Canadian tourists to Ireland spent an average of €701 each here, excluding airfares. That compared to the €549 spent by German tourists and the €258 by those from the UK.

