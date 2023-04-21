| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Blackstone profits drop as shift in interest rates bites

Jon Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone Group. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Jon Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone Group. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/Bloomberg

Jon Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone Group. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/Bloomberg

Jon Gray, president and chief operating officer of Blackstone Group. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/Bloomberg

Dawn Lim

Blackstone's first-quarter profit fell as dealmaking at the world's largest alternative-asset manager slowed in a tumultuous stretch when rising interest rates roiled markets.

Distributable earnings fell 36pc to $1.25bn (€1.14bn), or 97 cents a share, from a year earlier, New York-based Blackstone said in a statement. That exceeded the 94-cent average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Assets under management edged closer to the $1trn mark, rising 8pc to $991.3bn.

Most Watched

Privacy