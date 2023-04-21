Blackstone profits drop as shift in interest rates bites

Blackstone's first-quarter profit fell as dealmaking at the world's largest alternative-asset manager slowed in a tumultuous stretch when rising interest rates roiled markets.

Distributable earnings fell 36pc to $1.25bn (€1.14bn), or 97 cents a share, from a year earlier, New York-based Blackstone said in a statement. That exceeded the 94-cent average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Assets under management edged closer to the $1trn mark, rising 8pc to $991.3bn.

Blackstone has grown into a dominant force in the financial universe outside stocks and bonds. It is a giant in take-privates, buyouts and real estate deals. Now it has to wrestle with how the Federal Reserve's rate increases are crimping dealmaking and ending a period of rapid growth.

"A slower deal environment is not a shock," President Jon Gray said in an interview. "Things slow given the uncertainty."

The firm's stock ended New York trading on Wednesday at $92.55. It has risen 25pc this year, easily outpacing rivals KKR and Apollo Global Management.

Blackstone dealmakers held back more on cashing out of investments compared with a year ago, bringing proceeds from sales down 22pc. They also slowed their pace of making new bets by more than half.

Economic uncertainty is testing investors' appetite for strategies that are harder to trade and value than stocks and bonds. Blackstone had $29.5bn of net inflows in the quarter, down from $39.9bn a year earlier.

Its real estate arm was the biggest source of net inflows in the quarter, buoyed by the close of a giant fund for institutions. That offset some of the pain from a backlog of redemptions from the $70bn Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. The property fund for wealthy individuals limited redemptions in recent months after more clients tried to get out.

The world's largest owner of commercial property, Blackstone wrote down the valuation of some US offices during the quarter, as many employees continue to balk at returning to workplaces after the pandemic. The firm has been paring its exposure to those properties and now counts US offices as less than 2pc of its real estate portfolio, down from 61pc in 2007.

One drag on profit was its investment in Corebridge Financial. Blackstone took a minority stake in the insurer in 2021 in exchange for locking in a deal to manage a growing chunk of its assets over time. Corebridge shares have fallen 15pc this year.