Black Sea oil and grain shipping at risk as reinsurance firms plan to pull cover

Some of the biggest names in ship reinsurance are days away from ceasing to cover key war-related risks for vessels going to Russia and Ukraine, a potential source of alarm for shipping firms moving everything from oil to grains.

Hannover Re and Munich Re are among reinsurers who have warned that they will cease to underwrite any kind of risks – even indirect ones – related to the conflict in Ukraine from the start of next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

"The major German reinsurers and others are looking to exclude losses emanating from or linked to Russia and Ukraine war," said Chris McGill, class underwriter for cargo at the insurance company Ascot Group, declining to name specific firms. "This is the first time we've ever had to contemplate a material change to our reinsurance program."

The potential pullback by reinsurers comes after many have seen hits to their results from the war. Hannover Re said it set aside a reserve of €331m in the first nine months of this year for possible losses tied to the conflict.

If a solution isn't found, some owners and their first-tier insurers could have to take on a bigger slice of risk for ships sailing to the two countries. It remains unclear at this stage if there's scope for Hannover Re, Munich Re or others to relent, or how much appetite there is from elsewhere to fill the void.

War-risk cover spans numerous things including bombs, torpedoes, terrorism, external attacks and vessel seizure.

Representatives for Hannover Re and Munich Re declined to comment.

Other reinsurers are thought to be taking a similar approach to the two firms.

The less that reinsurers cover, the greater the onus on insurers. Some will likely have to reduce what they offer – forcing shipowners into a rush to try to find alternatives, or even operate with less cover.

"We'll have to reduce the limits we put up," McGill said. "That will force rates to increase as you'll get an automatic reduction in supply."

Higher premiums and a lack of cover threaten to complicate exports of key raw materials, potentially adding to supply chain chaos and global inflation pressures if shipping gets snarled.

While sanctions on Russia aren't thought to be a direct motive for the reinsurers' move, they nevertheless make handling the nation's commodities more complicated.