Black-owned banks soar over Netflix investment plan

NETFLIX will shift as much as $100m (€89m) to lenders that serve the black community, making it the largest company yet to pledge cash to historically underfunded financial institutions. The online TV giant will shift $25m into the Black Economic Development Initiative, a new fund that will invest in black-owned financial institutions serving low-income communities, and $10m to Hope Credit Union.

Going forward, the company will steer 2pc of its cash on hand - currently about $5bn - to financial organisations that directly support African-American communities.

News of Netflix's commitment sent shares of black-owned banks soaring yesterday. Carver Bancorp jumped as much as 173pc in New York trading and Broadway Financial Corp gained up to 83pc.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent