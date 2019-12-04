Black Friday deals drive US sales for auto makers

Black Friday deals likely helped lift US sales at most auto makers in November, as a bumper crop of old model vehicles spurred firms to offer record discounts.

But it was not enough to spare troubled Nissan from a 15.9pc decline.

Total light-vehicle sales in the country probably ran at an adjusted annualised rate of 17.5 million in November, a touch better than 17.4 million a year ago, according to a projection by LMC Automotive and JD Power. The researchers expect industry deliveries to drop to 16.8 million in 2020, from about 17.1 million this year.

It is not just sales that rose in November. So did prices, which averaged $35,623 (€32,140), up 1.3pc from a year ago, according to TrueCar. BMW, Fiat Chrysler and Hyundai all saw gains in average transaction prices.

