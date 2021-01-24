| -1.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bitsane users call for EU compensation fund

A lawyer representing users of vanished cryptocurrency exchange Bitsane, which has links to Ireland, has called for the establishment of an EU compensation fund for users. Stock image Expand

Close

A lawyer representing users of vanished cryptocurrency exchange Bitsane, which has links to Ireland, has called for the establishment of an EU compensation fund for users. Stock image

A lawyer representing users of vanished cryptocurrency exchange Bitsane, which has links to Ireland, has called for the establishment of an EU compensation fund for users. Stock image

A lawyer representing users of vanished cryptocurrency exchange Bitsane, which has links to Ireland, has called for the establishment of an EU compensation fund for users. Stock image

Jonathan Keane

A lawyer representing users of vanished cryptocurrency exchange Bitsane, which has links to Ireland, has called for the establishment of an EU compensation fund for users.

In a European Parliament petition, London-based lawyer Jonathan Levy proposed "the introduction of a regulatory scheme to compensate victims" of cryptocurrency hacks and frauds.

Levy is representing users of Bitsane, a cryptocurrency exchange that went dark in June 2019, leaving users unable to access their funds.

Most Watched

Privacy