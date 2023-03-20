| 11.9°C Dublin

Bitcoin thrives in chaos to break above $28,000 for first time since June

Carly Wanna

Turmoil in the banking sector, hotter-than expected inflation data, and renewed hopes for a dovish Federal Reserve has Bitcoin reaching levels not seen in about nine months.

The largest digital asset topped $28,000 for the first time since June 2022, trading for as much as $28,186 on Monday. Since the start of the year, Bitcoin's price has risen almost 70pc. Other digital assets rallied as well, with Ethereum up about 17pc since the start of last week and so-called altcoins like Solana and Cardano advancing, too.

