Bitcoin rises, while Dogecoin extends gain

Carly Wanna and Vildana Hajric

Bitcoin trended toward the high end of its recent range of around $28,000, while Dogecoin continued to benefit from Elon Musk's flirtation with the meme token.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value rose as much as 3.1pc to $28,442 on Tuesday, its first session higher in three. Bitcoin has traded around $28,000 since breaching that level last month for the first time since June. 

