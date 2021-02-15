Bitcoin nears $50,000 as top traders buy in

Bitcoin hit a new record high and approached $50,000 (€41,248) yesterday, building on its record rally as Wall Street and Main Street increasingly adopt the world’s biggest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin stood at $48,800 yesterday morning, up 3.2pc. It had traded as high as $49,714 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency is up around 70pc year to date.

After long being shunned by traditional financial firms, Bitcoin and other virtual currencies appear to be increasingly entering the mainstream as an asset and routine payment vehicle.

BNY Mellon said last week it formed a new unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets, just days after Elon Musk’s Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5bn worth of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of

payment for its cars.

On Friday, Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved the launch of Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Toronto-based asset management company Purpose Investments said in a statement. The OSC confirmed it had cleared the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, in a separate statement to Reuters. Miami mayor Francis Suarez also said on Friday the Florida city is seeking to embrace Bitcoin in its operations, a move that could bring dividends in terms of attracting technology companies.

In January, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, added Bitcoin as an eligible investment to two funds.

Credit card giant Mastercard’s plans to offer support for some cryptocurrencies also boosted Bitcoin’s ambitions towards mainstream finance, though many banks remain reluctant to engage with it.

Reuters