Bitcoin hits new high despite continued doubts over soundness

Proponents of Bitcoin argue it offers a hedge against dollar weakness and the risk of faster inflation, a bit like gold, while critics decry the intellectual soundness of comparing the two assets

Bitcoin surged to $40,000 (€32,610) for the first time, doubling in value in less than a month and pushing the total market value of cryptocurrencies beyond $1trn.

Cryptocurrencies hit the milestone after a fivefold climb in market value in the past year, data from tracker CoinGecko shows.

Strategists have cited demand from speculative retail traders, trend-following quant funds, the rich and even institutional investors as among the reasons for the surge.

Bitcoin rose as much as 11pc on yesterdayt to $40,065 and has more than quadrupled in the past year, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg.

It accounts for about two-thirds of cryptocurrency market value, followed by Ether at about 12pc, according to CoinGecko data.

"Bitcoin continues to defy all expectations, and doubters," said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, a crypto lender. "It's leaving all other assets trailing in its wake, like it's done year in, year out for the past decade."

Coinbase, the largest U.S. digital exchange, said it's experiencing "connectivity issues" on both the website and mobile app for a second day.

Digital coins are jumping in a world awash with fiscal and monetary stimulus, even as some commentators fear an inevitable bust and others question the basic integrity of crypto markets.

While gold can of course be turned into something else, like a bracelet, for example, Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. It is also expensive as a medium of exchange, which limits its everyday use.

