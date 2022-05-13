Bitcoin hits more than two-year low as crypto collapse continues

There is ‘extreme fear across the crypto market’, says analyst Marcus Sotiriou. Photograph: Erhan Demirtas/Bloomberg

Cryptocurrencies fell again as the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggers a flight from many popular digital tokens.

Bitcoin shed as much as 6.1pc yesterday, falling below $27,000 (€26,030) to the lowest since December 2020. Ether slid up to 12pc, while tokens like Avalanche and Solana that underpin some key decentralised finance protocols also retreated.

Virtual coins had earlier posted double-digit intraday percentage gains but the rally fizzled. The TerraUSD stablecoin was still below its $1 intended peg, while the affiliated token Luna tumbled.

The crypto sector overall is nursing heavy losses for the week and sentiment remains fragile.

Stablecoins are key elements of the crypto market, where traders park funds as they move in and out of other tokens. The various stablecoins taken together are worth well over $100bn, and a widening loss of confidence could be an existential test for the digital-asset ecosystem.

The TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin – also known as UST – has been bouncing between 30 cents and 90 cents and was around 66 cents as of 6:18am in London.

Backers of the coin are trying to raise about $1.5bn to shore up the token after it crashed from its dollar peg, according to the founder of a firm that was approached about the deal.

“The downfall of the stablecoin UST has impacted the crypto market to a great extent,” said Edul Patel, chief executive officer of Mudrex, an algorithm-based crypto investment platform. While bitcoin has often rebounded quickly from crashes in the past, this time it could have further to fall, he added.

“Is the market getting spooked by what’s happening with Terra? The answer is yes,” Craig W Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said. “Money-market funds are important to investors and right now we’re questioning the third-largest money-market fund in crypto land. People did not think we were going to break the buck on that and that’s clearly happened.”

Crypto sentiment was also hurt by elevated US inflation, which points to aggressive interest-rate hikes – an unfavourable environment for risk assets. “There is extreme fear across the crypto market,” said Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the UK-based digital-asset broker GlobalBlock.

The area around $30,000 had been an “especially sensitive zone” for bitcoin, wrote James Malcolm, head of foreign exchange and crypto research at UBS. That’s where mining economics turn negative, “which could potentially lead to increased coin sales by this key cohort”, he said.

Meanwhile, Coinbase Global shares and bonds fell to new lows signalling investor scepticism about the prospects of the crypto exchange in a bear-market. The company reported lower-than-expected revenues yesterday, and warned trading volume and monthly transacting users in the second quarter is expected to be lower than in the first



