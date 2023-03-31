Binance Irish units targeted in major US government legal action

US regulator claims crypto giant used ‘maze’ of companies to avoid compliance and obscure ownership

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been named in the CFTC suit. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Irish subsidiaries of cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance are at the heart of an explosive lawsuit launched against the company and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao in the United States this week.

Binance and Mr Zhao have been sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for operating what the regulator says was an “illegal” exchange and a “sham” compliance programme.

The Irish Independent previously exclusively revealed that Binance had established subsidiaries in Ireland.

The US regulator has targeted two Irish units in its lawsuit – Binance Holdings (IE) Limited and Binance (Services) Holdings Limited. Mr Zhao is a director of both firms. Former State Street executive Karl Long, who’s based in Dublin, was appointed a director of the firms last year, the Irish Independent revealed at the time.

A third company based in the Cayman Islands, Binance Holdings Limited, has also been targeted by the CFTC.

“Binance’s reliance on a maze of corporate entities to operate the Binance platform is deliberate,” the watchdog claims in its lawsuit filed in Illinois. “It is designed to obscure the ownership, control and location of the Binance platform.”

Binance had at one stage been considering Ireland for its headquarters.

The CFTC alleges that the Binance firms and Mr Zhao allegedly chose to knowingly disregard applicable provisions of the US Commodity and Exchange Act (CEA) while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit.

“For years, Binance knew they were violating CFTC rules, working actively to both keep the money flowing and avoid compliance,” said CFTC chairman Rostin Behnam.

“This should be a warning to anyone in the digital asset world that the CFTC will not tolerate willful avoidance of US law,” he said.

Mr Benham said that Binance had engaged in an “on-going fraud” by allegedly permitting Americans to use its offshore cryptocurrency exchange. The watchdog has claimed that Binance didn’t make customers file information to verify their identity before they commenced trading.

The action filed by the CFTC in Illinois alleges that Mr Zhao and other senior executives including former chief compliance officer Samuel Lim of having “actively facilitated violations of US law, including by assisting and instructing companies located in the United States to evade the compliance controls Binance purported to implement to detect violations of US law”.

The complaint alleges that both the Binance entities in Ireland that are named in the lawsuit are “directly or indirectly owned by Zhao”.

It alleges that Binance Holdings (IE) is a holding company that has directly or indirectly owned at least 24 corporate entities “that have acted as Binance’s digital and virtual asset service providers in a variety of jurisdictions and held Binance’s non-US regulatory licences”.

The CFTC alleges that Binance (Services) Holdings Ltd has at least 43 subsidiaries that hold intellectual property.