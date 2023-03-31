| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Binance Irish units targeted in major US government legal action

US regulator claims crypto giant used ‘maze’ of companies to avoid compliance and obscure ownership

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been named in the CFTC suit. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images Expand

Close

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been named in the CFTC suit. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been named in the CFTC suit. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been named in the CFTC suit. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Irish subsidiaries of cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance are at the heart of an explosive lawsuit launched against the company and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao in the United States this week.

Binance and Mr Zhao have been sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for operating what the regulator says was an “illegal” exchange and a “sham” compliance programme.

Related topics

More On Cryptocurrency

Most Watched

Privacy