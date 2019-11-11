Bin Salman eyes 'world's largest listing'
Saudi Aramco has fired the starting gun on what is likely be the world's largest listing.
The Saudi state oil giant will sell up to 0.5pc of its shares to retail investors and will be restricted from issuing additional shares for a year after the IPO, its prospectus says.
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is seeking to sell the shares to raise billions to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in non-energy industries.
Bankers think the IPO will value Aramco at around $1.5trn (€1.35trn).
Sources have said the company could sell 1pc to 2pc on the Saudi stock market. If the government sells 2pc of Aramco shares, the retail offering could account for 25pc or $10bn of the deal size at the top valuation of $2trn.
The prospectus said among risks for investors were potential terrorist attacks and antitrust legislation obstacles, as well as the right of the Saudi government to decide maximum crude output and direct Aramco to undertake projects outside its core business.
Aramco's oil facilities were targeted on September 14 in unprecedented attacks which temporarily shut 5.7 million barrels per day of output, more than 5pc of global oil supply.
