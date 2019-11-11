Bin Salman eyes 'world's largest listing'

Saudi Aramco has fired the starting gun on what is likely be the world's largest listing.

The Saudi state oil giant will sell up to 0.5pc of its shares to retail investors and will be restricted from issuing additional shares for a year after the IPO, its prospectus says.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is seeking to sell the shares to raise billions to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in non-energy industries.

Bankers think the IPO will value Aramco at around $1.5trn (€1.35trn).

